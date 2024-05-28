Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Atmos Energy (ATO)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Atmos Energy (NYSE: ATO) recently:

5/14/2024 – Atmos Energy was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $132.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $130.00.

5/14/2024 – Atmos Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $121.00 to $129.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/13/2024 – Atmos Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $133.00 to $138.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/10/2024 – Atmos Energy was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/10/2024 – Atmos Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $121.00 to $130.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/27/2024 – Atmos Energy was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/19/2024 – Atmos Energy was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/12/2024 – Atmos Energy is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock.

Atmos Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE ATO traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $112.30. 278,015 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 872,120. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $116.96 and its 200-day moving average is $115.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.66. Atmos Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $101.00 and a twelve month high of $125.28.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 24.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a $0.805 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.28%.

In related news, Director Diana J. Walters sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $47,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,018. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Atmos Energy news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total value of $1,746,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 186,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,701,039.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Diana J. Walters sold 400 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $47,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,018. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Atmos Energy

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. grew its position in Atmos Energy by 281.3% during the 4th quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 562,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,208,000 after acquiring an additional 415,054 shares during the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 247,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,633,000 after buying an additional 61,708 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 41,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,824,000 after acquiring an additional 15,205 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in Atmos Energy by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 138,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,012,000 after acquiring an additional 59,979 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,484,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $172,008,000 after acquiring an additional 242,722 shares during the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

