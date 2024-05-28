Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for ARC Resources (ARX)

ARC Resources (TSE: ARX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 5/13/2024 – ARC Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$29.00 to C$30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/10/2024 – ARC Resources had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$28.00 to C$30.00.
- 5/10/2024 – ARC Resources had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$30.00 to C$31.00.
- 5/10/2024 – ARC Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$32.00 to C$35.00.
- 5/10/2024 – ARC Resources had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$27.00 to C$29.00.
- 4/23/2024 – ARC Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$29.00 to C$31.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/22/2024 – ARC Resources had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$26.00 to C$30.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/19/2024 – ARC Resources had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$25.00 to C$33.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/17/2024 – ARC Resources was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$27.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$25.00.
- 4/12/2024 – ARC Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$28.00 to C$30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/5/2024 – ARC Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$25.00 to C$29.00.
ARC Resources Stock Up 1.4 %
ARC Resources stock traded up C$0.35 on Tuesday, hitting C$25.52. 1,986,577 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,927,764. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.15. The firm has a market cap of C$15.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$25.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$22.62. ARC Resources Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$16.24 and a 1 year high of C$26.17.
ARC Resources Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.17%.
ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the acquiring and developing crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney basin located in Alberta and northeast British Columbia. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is based in Calgary, Canada.
