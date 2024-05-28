Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI) Short Interest Update

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 79.2% from the April 30th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PSCI traded down $1.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.17. The company had a trading volume of 18,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,255. The company has a market cap of $189.69 million, a P/E ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 1.24. Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $92.35 and a 52 week high of $127.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $122.76 and its 200 day moving average is $116.37.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.1799 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSCI. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $137,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $236,000.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Industrials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Industrials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States industrial companies.

