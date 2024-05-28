Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Up 0.3%

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $459.56 and last traded at $459.22. Approximately 8,247,952 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 43,185,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $457.95.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.2 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $439.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $422.99.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.5735 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 800.0% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 72 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 370.0% in the 4th quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 94 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

