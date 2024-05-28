Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by Somerset Group LLC

Somerset Group LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up 5.5% of Somerset Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Somerset Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $6,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Tortoise LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 370.0% during the fourth quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 94 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 33.3% during the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.9 %

Invesco QQQ stock traded up $4.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $457.95. The company had a trading volume of 29,669,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,553,832. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $336.67 and a 12-month high of $460.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $439.25 and its 200-day moving average is $422.38.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.5735 dividend. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

