Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQS) Short Interest Down 66.7% in May

Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the April 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQS – Free Report) by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,226 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 5.03% of Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF Price Performance

QQQS traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,803. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.45. Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF has a 52-week low of $19.91 and a 52-week high of $30.41.

Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.0672 dividend. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

The Invesco NASDAQ Future Gen 200 ETF (QQQS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Innovators Completion Cap index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 200 NASDAQ-listed stocks selected based on the value of their patent portfolios. The portfolio excludes the largest 200 stocks listed on NASDAQ.

