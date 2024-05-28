Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS) Sets New 12-Month High at $53.08

Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $53.08 and last traded at $53.04, with a volume of 2962270 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.03.
Invesco MSCI USA ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.43.
Invesco MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.1687 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This is a boost from Invesco MSCI USA ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.
Institutional Trading of Invesco MSCI USA ETF
About Invesco MSCI USA ETF
The Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (PBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of mid and large-cap US stocks. PBUS was launched on Sep 22, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.
