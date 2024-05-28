Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS) Sets New 12-Month High at $53.08

Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUSGet Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $53.08 and last traded at $53.04, with a volume of 2962270 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.03.

Invesco MSCI USA ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.43.

Invesco MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.1687 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This is a boost from Invesco MSCI USA ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

Institutional Trading of Invesco MSCI USA ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Invesco MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Altus Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $566,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $686,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $997,000.

About Invesco MSCI USA ETF

The Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (PBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of mid and large-cap US stocks. PBUS was launched on Sep 22, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

