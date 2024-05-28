Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS) Sets New 12-Month High at $53.08

Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $53.08 and last traded at $53.04, with a volume of 2962270 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.03.

Invesco MSCI USA ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.43.

Invesco MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.1687 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This is a boost from Invesco MSCI USA ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

Institutional Trading of Invesco MSCI USA ETF

About Invesco MSCI USA ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Invesco MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Altus Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $566,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $686,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $997,000.

The Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (PBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of mid and large-cap US stocks. PBUS was launched on Sep 22, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

