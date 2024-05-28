Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ) Short Interest Update

Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a growth of 282.6% from the April 30th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEZ traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,083. The company has a market cap of $61.22 million, a P/E ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.60 and its 200 day moving average is $85.23. Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $58.93 and a 52 week high of $96.54.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.1158 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF

About Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PEZ. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 81,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,870,000 after purchasing an additional 13,141 shares during the period. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,914,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,620,000. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,250,000. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 9,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period.

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer companies.

