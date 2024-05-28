Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 91.6% from the April 30th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $6,140,000. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 384.5% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 201,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,821,000 after buying an additional 160,075 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,991,000. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,201,000. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,018,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BSMR traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $23.35. 41,558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,250. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.54 and its 200 day moving average is $23.64. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.63 and a 1-year high of $23.92.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a $0.0558 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2027. BSMR was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

