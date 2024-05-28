Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Inuvo in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $1.00 price target for the company.

Inuvo Price Performance

Shares of Inuvo stock opened at $0.30 on Friday. Inuvo has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.36.

Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.02 million for the quarter. Inuvo had a negative net margin of 11.46% and a negative return on equity of 51.44%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Inuvo will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inuvo

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INUV. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inuvo by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,495,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after buying an additional 46,290 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inuvo by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,043,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after buying an additional 749,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inuvo by 121.8% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 61,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 33,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.36% of the company’s stock.

Inuvo Company Profile

Inuvo, Inc engages in the advertising technology and services business primarily in the United States. It sells information technology solutions to brands, agencies, and large consolidators of advertising demand (platforms). Its platforms optimize the purchase and placement of advertising in real time.

