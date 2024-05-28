Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Acquired by Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA grew its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,622 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 108.1% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 85.4% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG traded down $6.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $398.55. The stock had a trading volume of 304,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,524,540. The stock has a market cap of $141.37 billion, a PE ratio of 73.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $386.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $364.18. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $254.85 and a one year high of $408.43.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on ISRG. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $436.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $428.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $412.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $396.17.

In related news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total transaction of $741,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,385,753.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total transaction of $741,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,385,753.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Brosius sold 196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $78,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,290 shares of company stock worth $57,207,154 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

