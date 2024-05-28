International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) Sets New 12-Month High at $65.94

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $65.94 and last traded at $64.65, with a volume of 16150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INSW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on International Seaways from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of International Seaways from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of International Seaways in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, International Seaways has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.25.

Get International Seaways alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on INSW

International Seaways Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05 and a beta of -0.05.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The transportation company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.54. International Seaways had a net margin of 49.88% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The firm had revenue of $274.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that International Seaways, Inc. will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

International Seaways Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. This is a boost from International Seaways’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.81%. International Seaways’s payout ratio is currently 4.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP William F. Nugent sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total value of $194,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,803 shares in the company, valued at $3,545,754.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Derek G. Solon sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total transaction of $94,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,075,970.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP William F. Nugent sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total value of $194,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,545,754.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,693 shares of company stock worth $4,377,555. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Seaways

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Seaways during the fourth quarter valued at $4,137,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of International Seaways by 103.9% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 44,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after buying an additional 22,545 shares during the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of International Seaways by 20.1% during the third quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 964,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,404,000 after buying an additional 161,643 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in International Seaways by 103.2% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 41,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 21,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in International Seaways by 160.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after acquiring an additional 34,242 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

International Seaways Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 73 vessels. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.