International Lithium (CVE:ILC) Shares Down 20%

International Lithium Corp. (CVE:ILC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 20% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 468,050 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 608% from the average session volume of 66,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

International Lithium Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.97 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.03 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 54.82, a current ratio of 17.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

International Lithium Company Profile

International Lithium Corp. engages in the investment, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, Zimbabwe, and Ireland. It primarily explores for lithium, rubidium, caesium, and rare metal deposits. The company primarily focuses on the Raleigh Lake Lithium and Rubidium Project located in Canada and identifying additional properties in Canada and Zimbabwe.

Featured Stories

