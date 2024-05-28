Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Position Reduced by Crescent Park Management L.P.

Crescent Park Management L.P. lessened its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 284,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,051 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange comprises approximately 7.9% of Crescent Park Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Crescent Park Management L.P.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $36,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ICE. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 56,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,311,000 after buying an additional 12,208 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,956,000 after buying an additional 8,320 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 25,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 355,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,724,000 after buying an additional 94,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,235,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,738,000 after buying an additional 105,042 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ICE traded down $2.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $133.68. 1,815,426 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,313,639. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $76.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.02. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.81 and a fifty-two week high of $140.43.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ICE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.29.

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total transaction of $44,923.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 48,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,417,450.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $69,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,544,198.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total value of $44,923.34. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 48,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,417,450.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,467 shares of company stock valued at $8,433,168. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

