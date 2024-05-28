Insider Selling: ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Director Sells 598 Shares of Stock

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 598 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $741.92, for a total value of $443,668.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,541.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
ServiceNow Trading Down 1.3 %
NOW traded down $9.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $728.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,547,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,202,222. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $526.11 and a fifty-two week high of $815.32. The stock has a market cap of $149.44 billion, a PE ratio of 77.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $746.76 and its 200-day moving average is $733.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.
ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.41. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 20.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on NOW. StockNews.com lowered ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $870.00 to $885.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $825.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $896.00 to $906.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $808.73.
About ServiceNow
ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.
