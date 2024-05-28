Insider Selling: KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Major Shareholder Sells 17,500,000 Shares of Stock

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total value of $218,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,133,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,501,375.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Kkr Group Partnership L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 13th, Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total value of $1,458,800,000.00.

On Monday, March 11th, Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,800,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $136,206,000.00.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

NYSE:KKR traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.46. 3,379,335 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,556,631. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.69 and a twelve month high of $108.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.84.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.02). KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $986.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.14 million. On average, analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 15.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KKR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 197.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 318 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 408.9% in the fourth quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 458 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

