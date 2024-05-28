Insider Selling: Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR) VP Sells 3,539 Shares of Stock

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR – Get Free Report) VP Grant A. Brackebusch sold 3,539 shares of Idaho Strategic Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of €9.67 ($10.51), for a total transaction of €34,222.13 ($37,197.97). Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 132,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately €1,286,003.63 ($1,397,830.03). The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Idaho Strategic Resources Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Idaho Strategic Resources stock traded up €0.16 ($0.17) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching €9.44 ($10.26). 51,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,305. The company has a market capitalization of $120.27 million, a P/E ratio of 37.12 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of €4.48 ($4.87) and a 52 week high of €10.60 ($11.52).

Idaho Strategic Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported €0.17 ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of €0.06 ($0.07) by €0.11 ($0.12). The business had revenue of €5.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of €4.90 million. Idaho Strategic Resources had a net margin of 20.16% and a return on equity of 15.71%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Idaho Strategic Resources from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Idaho Strategic Resources stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. owned 0.11% of Idaho Strategic Resources at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Idaho Strategic Resources Company Profile

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc, a resource-based company, engages in exploring for, developing, and extracting gold, silver, and base metal mineral resources in the Greater Coeur d'Alene Mining District of North Idaho. Its portfolio of mineral properties includes the Golden Chest Mine, a producing gold mine located in the Murray Gold Belt (MGB) of North Idaho; approximately 1,500 acres of patented mineral property and approximately 5,000 acres of nearby and adjacent un-patented mineral property located within the MGB; rare earth element projects located in the Idaho REE-Th Belt near Salmon, Idaho; and early-stage exploration properties in Central Idaho.

Featured Articles

