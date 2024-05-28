Insider Selling: Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) CEO Sells 5,490 Shares of Stock

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) CEO Megan Clarken sold 5,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.94, for a total value of $213,780.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 527,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,549,105.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Megan Clarken also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Criteo alerts:

On Friday, May 24th, Megan Clarken sold 3,894 shares of Criteo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total value of $151,827.06.

On Wednesday, March 13th, Megan Clarken sold 5,485 shares of Criteo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $191,975.00.

Criteo Stock Performance

Shares of CRTO traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.10. The stock had a trading volume of 654,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,391. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.31 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.39. Criteo S.A. has a 12-month low of $22.10 and a 12-month high of $39.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Criteo ( NASDAQ:CRTO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $253.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.10 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 2.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Criteo S.A. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRTO. Cadian Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Criteo by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 4,239,314 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $107,339,000 after buying an additional 1,751,511 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC raised its position in Criteo by 20.1% in the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,173,624 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $92,670,000 after purchasing an additional 531,546 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Criteo in the third quarter valued at about $15,306,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Criteo by 4.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,153,531 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $62,853,000 after purchasing an additional 95,391 shares during the period. Finally, Ballast Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Criteo in the third quarter valued at about $2,654,000. 94.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CRTO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Criteo from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Criteo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Criteo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Criteo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.44.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CRTO

About Criteo

(Get Free Report)

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.