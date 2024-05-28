Insider Buying: Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) Director Purchases 55,000 Shares of Stock

Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) Director David Joseph Meyer acquired 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.12 per share, with a total value of $996,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,805,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,706,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Titan Machinery Trading Down 5.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ TITN traded down $0.95 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.71. 702,188 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,821. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.12 million, a PE ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.41. Titan Machinery Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.64 and a 12-month high of $34.99.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $628.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.18 million. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 3.37%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Titan Machinery

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Titan Machinery in the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Titan Machinery in the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Titan Machinery during the 4th quarter worth $165,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Titan Machinery in the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Titan Machinery from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Titan Machinery from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Titan Machinery from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.80.

About Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Agriculture, Construction, Europe, and Australia. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

