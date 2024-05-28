Insider Buying: Princeton Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPRN) Director Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

Princeton Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Free Report) Director Martin Tuchman bought 1,000 shares of Princeton Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.55 per share, with a total value of $30,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 95,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,905,641.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Martin Tuchman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 21st, Martin Tuchman acquired 1,000 shares of Princeton Bancorp stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.00 per share, with a total value of $31,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 8th, Martin Tuchman bought 1,000 shares of Princeton Bancorp stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.95 per share, for a total transaction of $29,950.00.

On Tuesday, April 30th, Martin Tuchman purchased 2,000 shares of Princeton Bancorp stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.43 per share, with a total value of $58,860.00.

On Friday, March 15th, Martin Tuchman acquired 5,000 shares of Princeton Bancorp stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.74 per share, for a total transaction of $148,700.00.

On Tuesday, March 12th, Martin Tuchman bought 3,168 shares of Princeton Bancorp stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.99 per share, with a total value of $95,008.32.

BPRN stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,286. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.23. Princeton Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.51 and a fifty-two week high of $38.19. The company has a market cap of $191.18 million, a P/E ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.60.

Princeton Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BPRN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $17.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 million. On average, analysts expect that Princeton Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Princeton Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 31.91%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Princeton Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $441,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Princeton Bancorp by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 301,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Princeton Bancorp by 8.0% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 28,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Princeton Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,025,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Princeton Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Institutional investors own 43.36% of the company’s stock.

Princeton Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Princeton that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers traditional retail banking services, one-to-four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial mortgage loans, construction loans, and commercial business loans, as well as consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit.

