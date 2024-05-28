Insider Buying: BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) CEO Buys 3,000 Shares of Stock

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) CEO Owen Ryan acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.88 per share, for a total transaction of $149,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,279,886.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ BL traded down $0.92 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.72. 1,698,878 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 954,414. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. BlackLine, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.26 and a 1-year high of $69.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.06.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $157.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.05 million. BlackLine had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 2.30%. As a group, analysts anticipate that BlackLine, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in BlackLine by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,380,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $476,662,000 after purchasing an additional 642,772 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in BlackLine by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,899,804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,624,000 after purchasing an additional 45,950 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in BlackLine by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,414,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,342,000 after purchasing an additional 47,420 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Group LP bought a new position in BlackLine in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,530,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in BlackLine by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 787,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,671,000 after purchasing an additional 112,684 shares during the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised BlackLine from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on BlackLine in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on BlackLine from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. William Blair raised BlackLine to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.56.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles individual transactions; task management to create and manage processes and task lists; and financial reporting analytics that enables analysis and validation of financial data.

