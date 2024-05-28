InnovAge (NASDAQ:INNV) Stock Price Down 10.2%

Shares of InnovAge Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:INNV – Get Free Report) traded down 10.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.98 and last traded at $4.04. 10,202 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 26,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of InnovAge from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of InnovAge from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

InnovAge Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.04.

InnovAge (NASDAQ:INNV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). InnovAge had a negative return on equity of 10.51% and a negative net margin of 4.16%. Equities research analysts forecast that InnovAge Holding Corp. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in InnovAge by 386.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares during the period. Kent Lake Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of InnovAge by 20.5% in the third quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 1,402,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,400,000 after buying an additional 238,551 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of InnovAge by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,842,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,182,000 after buying an additional 13,193 shares in the last quarter. 12.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InnovAge Company Profile

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. The company manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. It also offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

Further Reading

