Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Barrington Research

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Barrington Research in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $3.50 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.06% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Information Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th.

Shares of Information Services Group stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $3.18. 14,545 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,331. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.77 million, a PE ratio of -159.00, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.00. Information Services Group has a 1-year low of $2.93 and a 1-year high of $5.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). Information Services Group had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a positive return on equity of 7.81%. The company had revenue of $64.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.05 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Information Services Group will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EMC Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 277.3% in the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 17,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 12,629 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Information Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Information Services Group by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 26,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 12,289 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,168,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,760,000 after purchasing an additional 15,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 6.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 813,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,286,000 after buying an additional 46,799 shares in the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

