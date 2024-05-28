Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Shares Sold by JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd

JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd trimmed its holdings in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,573 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $2,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Imperial Oil by 114.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,371,517 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $209,148,000 after buying an additional 1,801,671 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,557,885 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,758,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,847 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,737,291 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $168,591,000 after purchasing an additional 589,017 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 22,495,313 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,281,608,000 after purchasing an additional 316,009 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 296.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 177,533 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,984,000 after purchasing an additional 132,713 shares during the period. 20.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.33.

NYSEAMERICAN IMO traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $70.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,289. The stock has a market cap of $37.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.47. Imperial Oil Limited has a fifty-two week low of $44.98 and a fifty-two week high of $74.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The energy company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 20.76%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Imperial Oil Limited will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.4377 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.74%.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

