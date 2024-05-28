ICON (ICX) Hits Market Capitalization of $226.90 Million

ICON (ICX) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. ICON has a market capitalization of $226.90 million and $3.62 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ICON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000331 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ICON has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar.

ICON Coin Profile

ICON (ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 997,779,985 coins and its circulating supply is 997,779,889 coins. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official website is icon.community. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency.

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

