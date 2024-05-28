Human Investing LLC Buys 24,879 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Human Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 90.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,277 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,879 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Human Investing LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $3,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 461,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,956,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 581,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,739,000 after purchasing an additional 33,692 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 27.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,280,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,089,000 after purchasing an additional 5,367,298 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 158,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,078,000 after purchasing an additional 6,452 shares during the period. Finally, White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 192,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,186,000 after purchasing an additional 33,732 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $71.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,025,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,402,734. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.06. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $67.99 and a one year high of $73.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.2138 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

