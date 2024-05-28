HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 774,345 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 529,511 shares.The stock last traded at $641.50 and had previously closed at $590.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on HubSpot from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $525.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $640.04.

HubSpot Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $624.67 and a 200 day moving average of $585.37. The stock has a market cap of $32.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -236.92 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $617.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.12 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.94%. On average, analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at HubSpot

In other news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $634.21, for a total value of $73,568.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,356,534.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $634.21, for a total transaction of $73,568.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,356,534.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 3,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.51, for a total transaction of $2,427,199.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,197,317.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,903 shares of company stock valued at $16,836,781. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HubSpot

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HUBS. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,874,322 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,088,119,000 after buying an additional 626,977 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 62.1% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,577,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $988,406,000 after purchasing an additional 604,554 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at about $311,236,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 92,828.2% during the fourth quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 487,873 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $283,230,000 after purchasing an additional 487,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 87.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 451,341 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $262,022,000 after purchasing an additional 210,138 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HubSpot

(Get Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Further Reading

