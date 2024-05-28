HSBC Begins Coverage on Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ)

HSBC started coverage on shares of Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Kanzhun from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Kanzhun from $23.00 to $24.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. New Street Research raised shares of Kanzhun from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Kanzhun from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Kanzhun from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kanzhun currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $22.67.

Kanzhun Trading Down 1.1 %

BZ stock opened at $21.21 on Friday. Kanzhun has a twelve month low of $12.57 and a twelve month high of $22.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.05. The stock has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.38 and a beta of 0.50.

Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Kanzhun had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $222.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.66 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kanzhun will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kanzhun

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kanzhun by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Kanzhun in the 4th quarter worth about $182,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kanzhun in the 3rd quarter worth about $182,000. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in shares of Kanzhun in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kanzhun in the 4th quarter worth about $348,000. 60.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kanzhun

Kanzhun Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online recruitment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment services through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its services allow enterprise customers to access and interact with job seekers and manage their recruitment process.

