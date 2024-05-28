Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) Position Trimmed by Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 385,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,581 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.87% of Horizon Bancorp worth $5,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,183,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,325,000 after buying an additional 34,861 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $29,765,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,955,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,987,000 after acquiring an additional 94,332 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Horizon Bancorp by 7.6% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 634,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,780,000 after purchasing an additional 44,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co purchased a new position in Horizon Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,167,000. 64.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Horizon Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HBNC shares. StockNews.com lowered Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

Horizon Bancorp Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HBNC traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $12.02. The company had a trading volume of 79,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,318. The stock has a market capitalization of $530.32 million, a P/E ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.47. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.79 and a twelve month high of $14.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $53.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.90 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Horizon Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.52%.

Horizon Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers checking, saving, money market, certificate of deposits, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits, as well as non-interest- and interest-bearing demand deposits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.