Hermez Network Trading Up 1.5% Over Last Week (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. One Hermez Network token can now be purchased for approximately $4.34 or 0.00006268 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hermez Network has a total market capitalization of $158.66 million and $26,232.50 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00009211 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00011328 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001373 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $69,355.77 or 0.99982417 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00011630 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000067 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $78.20 or 0.00112728 BTC.

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00003687 BTC.

Hermez Network Token Profile

Hermez Network (CRYPTO:HEZ) is a token. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.36092347 USD and is up 1.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $25,442.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

