HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) Stock Price Down 0.5%

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as €82.70 ($89.89) and last traded at €83.10 ($90.33). 2,834 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 158,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at €83.50 ($90.76).

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.50, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of €83.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of €82.13.

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Company Profile

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting systems and electronic components for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lighting, Electronics, and Lifecycle Solutions. The Lighting segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, and car body lighting including radomes, illuminated logos, and front phygital shields, as well as interior lighting products.

