Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Shares Purchased by Connable Office Inc.

Connable Office Inc. raised its stake in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Free Report) by 40.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,743 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HELE. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the third quarter valued at approximately $255,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services boosted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Helen of Troy in the third quarter worth approximately $315,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HELE shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $121.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $151.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th.

Helen of Troy Stock Down 0.9 %

HELE stock traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.79. 58,293 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,110. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.87. Helen of Troy Limited has a 1-year low of $87.50 and a 1-year high of $143.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.17. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.82.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $489.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.88 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 11.65%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Helen of Troy Limited will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food storage containers, kitchen utensils for cooking and preparing salads, fruits, vegetables and meats, graters, slicers and choppers, baking essentials, kitchen organization, bath, cleaning, infant and toddler products, and coffee preparation tools and electronics; and insulated beverageware, including bottles, travel tumblers, drinkware, mugs, food and lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, outdoor kitchenware, and accessories.

