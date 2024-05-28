Gusbourne (LON:GUS) Shares Up 1.4%

Shares of Gusbourne PLC (LON:GUS – Get Free Report) shot up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 62.88 ($0.80) and last traded at GBX 62.88 ($0.80). 5,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 8,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 62 ($0.79).
Gusbourne Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 8.26, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.82. The firm has a market cap of £38.27 million, a PE ratio of -1,572.00 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 60.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 67.68.
Gusbourne Company Profile
Gusbourne PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells English sparkling and still wines under the Gusbourne brand in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Gusbourne PLC was formerly known as Shellproof Plc and changed its name to Gusbourne PLC in September 2013.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Gusbourne
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Norwegian Cruise Line Sets Sail on Record Bookings Raised EPS
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- The Best EV Stock You Haven’t Considered
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/20 – 5/24
Receive News & Ratings for Gusbourne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gusbourne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.