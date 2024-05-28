Gusbourne (LON:GUS) Shares Up 1.4%

Shares of Gusbourne PLC (LON:GUS – Get Free Report) shot up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 62.88 ($0.80) and last traded at GBX 62.88 ($0.80). 5,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 8,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 62 ($0.79).

Gusbourne Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 8.26, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.82. The firm has a market cap of £38.27 million, a PE ratio of -1,572.00 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 60.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 67.68.

Gusbourne Company Profile

Gusbourne PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells English sparkling and still wines under the Gusbourne brand in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Gusbourne PLC was formerly known as Shellproof Plc and changed its name to Gusbourne PLC in September 2013.

