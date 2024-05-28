GSI Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

GSI Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 47.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 161,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,155 shares during the quarter. First Industrial Realty Trust accounts for approximately 5.2% of GSI Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. GSI Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $8,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.5% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 145,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,946,000 after buying an additional 3,580 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $237,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 223,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,655,000 after acquiring an additional 31,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 45,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 21,780 shares during the period. 99.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FR stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $46.15. 729,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,116,589. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.53. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.44 and a 12 month high of $55.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.20%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wedbush lowered shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $59.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (down previously from $63.00) on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Industrial Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.09.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

