GSI Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 68,370 Shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

GSI Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Free Report) by 39.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 241,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,370 shares during the period. Broadstone Net Lease comprises 2.5% of GSI Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. GSI Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadstone Net Lease were worth $4,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BNL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease during the fourth quarter worth $36,180,000. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,582,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Broadstone Net Lease in the third quarter valued at about $11,016,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Broadstone Net Lease in the fourth quarter worth about $10,074,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,332,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,166,000 after buying an additional 467,919 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BNL traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.10. The company had a trading volume of 576,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,219,343. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.68 and a 1 year high of $17.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadstone Net Lease ( NYSE:BNL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 42.23%. The company had revenue of $105.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Analysts predict that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.68%. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is 118.75%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Broadstone Net Lease from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

BNL is an industrial-focused, diversified net lease REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. Utilizing an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting, as of September 30, 2023, BNL's diversified portfolio consisted of 800 individual net leased commercial properties with 793 properties located in 44 U.S.

