Graniteshares 1x Short AMD Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AMDS) Short Interest Update

Graniteshares 1x Short AMD Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AMDS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 144.4% from the April 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Graniteshares 1x Short AMD Daily ETF Trading Down 4.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ AMDS traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.98. 75,297 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,295. Graniteshares 1x Short AMD Daily ETF has a 1 year low of $9.48 and a 1 year high of $28.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.77.
About Graniteshares 1x Short AMD Daily ETF
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Graniteshares 1x Short AMD Daily ETF
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- 3 Stocks Insiders are Buying That Should be on Your Radar
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Momentum Investing: A Guide to Getting Started
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Financial Sector: Potential Trend Change Looms with Double Top
Receive News & Ratings for Graniteshares 1x Short AMD Daily ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graniteshares 1x Short AMD Daily ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.