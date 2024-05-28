Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Gold Resource from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

Gold Resource Trading Up 7.4 %

NYSE GORO opened at $0.50 on Friday. Gold Resource has a 1-year low of $0.22 and a 1-year high of $0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.82 million, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.58.

Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Gold Resource had a negative net margin of 22.30% and a negative return on equity of 19.21%. The business had revenue of $18.70 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Gold Resource will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GORO. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Gold Resource by 14.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,441,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 312,765 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Gold Resource by 200.0% during the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Gold Resource during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Financial & Tax Architects LLC acquired a new position in Gold Resource during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its position in Gold Resource by 22.8% during the third quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 307,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 57,002 shares in the last quarter. 18.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal assets are the 100% owned Don David gold mine and Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan.

