Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.50 price target on the stock.

Gladstone Commercial Stock Performance

Shares of GOOD traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.17. The stock had a trading volume of 132,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,257. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.23. Gladstone Commercial has a fifty-two week low of $10.99 and a fifty-two week high of $15.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $567.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.58, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.33). Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $35.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.41 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 2,656.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 528,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,995,000 after acquiring an additional 509,133 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the first quarter valued at about $1,107,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 436.0% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 94,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 76,499 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,046,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,999,000 after acquiring an additional 53,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 193,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 42,404 shares during the period. 45.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gladstone Commercial

(Get Free Report)

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through January 2024, Gladstone Commercial has paid 229 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

