Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Human Investing LLC

Human Investing LLC reduced its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,174 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 223.1% in the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GILD shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. HSBC raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.69.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total value of $145,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,026,339.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:GILD traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $65.68. The company had a trading volume of 5,971,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,240,058. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.44, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.47. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.33 and a 12-month high of $87.86.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 1.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 855.56%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

