Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) PT Lowered to C$57.00

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL – Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) had its target price cut by National Bankshares from C$58.00 to C$57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$46.80.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Price Performance

Shares of TSE:GIL opened at C$51.82 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$48.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$46.86. Gildan Activewear has a one year low of C$36.42 and a one year high of C$52.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.76, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.63.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$938.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$956.47 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 26.88%. On average, analysts predict that Gildan Activewear will post 4.0599002 EPS for the current year.

Gildan Activewear Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.277 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This is a boost from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is 28.04%.

About Gildan Activewear

(Get Free Report)

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.