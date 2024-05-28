Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) Raised to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Gerdau (NYSE:GGB – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $5.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $4.50.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Gerdau from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $4.17 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th.

Gerdau Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GGB opened at $3.60 on Friday. Gerdau has a 52 week low of $3.42 and a 52 week high of $5.13. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Gerdau had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gerdau will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gerdau Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This is a boost from Gerdau’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.16%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gerdau

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GGB. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Gerdau by 22.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 4,105 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Gerdau by 1,475.8% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 321,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 301,100 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Gerdau in the third quarter worth approximately $258,000. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Gerdau by 98.9% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 229,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 114,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Gerdau by 162.1% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 123,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 76,089 shares during the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gerdau

Gerdau SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer company. The company operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business segments. It also provides semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire mesh, nails, and clamps for manufacturing, construction, and agricultural industries; and special steel products used in auto parts, light and heavy vehicles, and agricultural machinery, as well as in the oil and gas, wind energy, machinery and equipment, mining and rail, and other markets.

