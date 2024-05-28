Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on GPC. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and set a $170.00 target price (up from $140.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $167.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $173.10.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

NYSE GPC opened at $145.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $153.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.72. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $126.35 and a 52-week high of $170.57.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.59%.

Insider Activity at Genuine Parts

In other Genuine Parts news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.92, for a total value of $503,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,230,383.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Genuine Parts news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.92, for a total value of $503,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,230,383.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.29, for a total transaction of $453,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,967,677.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genuine Parts

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 2,571,950.0% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 51,441 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,427,000 after buying an additional 51,439 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $355,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,966 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,989 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.