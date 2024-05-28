Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

GBIO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Generation Bio in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Generation Bio in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

Get Generation Bio alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Generation Bio

Generation Bio Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of GBIO opened at $3.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $204.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 2.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.44. Generation Bio has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $6.98.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 million. Generation Bio had a negative return on equity of 82.33% and a negative net margin of 1,696.87%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Generation Bio will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GBIO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Generation Bio by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,878,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,136,000 after buying an additional 1,952,187 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new position in Generation Bio in the 1st quarter worth $1,511,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Generation Bio by 113.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 479,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after buying an additional 255,468 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in Generation Bio by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,861,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,717,000 after buying an additional 244,495 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Generation Bio by 315.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 275,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 209,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

About Generation Bio

(Get Free Report

Generation Bio Co develops non-viral genetic medicines for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company develops cell-targeted lipid nanoparticle (ctLNP) platform, a modular delivery system for nucleic acids to avoid off-target clearance by the liver and spleen that enables ctLNPs to persist in systemic circulation, which allows for highly selective and potent ligand-driven targeting to specific tissues and cell types; and novel immune-quiet DNA (iqDNA) to enable long-lasting high levels of gene expression from non-integrating episomes and avoids innate immune sensors that have long prevented DNA from use in non-viral systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Generation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.