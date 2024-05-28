General Motors (NYSE:GM) Receives $54.65 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, twelve have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.65.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GM. Citigroup upped their price target on General Motors from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on General Motors from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Wedbush increased their target price on General Motors from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on General Motors from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Insider Transactions at General Motors

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Motors

In related news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $252,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,449.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $252,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,449.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Rory Harvey sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total value of $219,504.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,800.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,722 shares of company stock valued at $1,856,606. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GM. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 233.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 177,567 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,053,000 after buying an additional 124,276 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in General Motors by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 330,611 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,993,000 after buying an additional 164,083 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC bought a new position in General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at $910,000. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in General Motors by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 252,561 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,454,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new position in General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at $159,750,000. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Motors Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:GM opened at $44.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.49. General Motors has a 1-year low of $26.30 and a 1-year high of $46.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.74.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.60. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $43.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. General Motors’s payout ratio is presently 5.87%.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

