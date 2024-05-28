Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $27.11

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $27.11 and last traded at $27.15, with a volume of 55779 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective (down previously from $41.00) on shares of Galapagos in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com cut Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Galapagos in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Galapagos Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.34.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.51. The business had revenue of $67.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.04 million. Galapagos had a negative return on equity of 2.60% and a negative net margin of 26.25%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Galapagos NV will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Galapagos

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Galapagos by 949.3% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Galapagos during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Galapagos by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Galapagos by 2,317.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Galapagos by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.46% of the company’s stock.

About Galapagos

Galapagos NV, a biotechnology company, develops medicines focusing on oncology and immunology primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's pipeline products comprise GLPG3667 that has completed phase 1b trial; GLPG5101, a CD19 CAR-T product candidate manufactured at point-of-care, currently in Phase1/2 trial in relapsed/refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma; GLPG5201, a CD19 CAR-T product candidates manufactured at point-of-care, currently in phase 1/2 trial in replapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and GLPG5301, a BCMA CAR-T product candidate manufactured at point-of-care, currently in phase 1/2 in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma.

