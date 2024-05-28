G1 Therapeutics’ (GTHX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $9.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 168.66% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target (up from $4.00) on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of G1 Therapeutics stock traded down $0.74 on Tuesday, hitting $3.35. 1,988,712 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,511,557. G1 Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.08 and a 52 week high of $6.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.14 million, a P/E ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.71.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). G1 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 36.40% and a negative return on equity of 74.75%. The company had revenue of $14.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTHX. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in G1 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in G1 Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $58,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 35,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 17,475 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in G1 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.21% of the company’s stock.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease incidence of chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients treated with a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

