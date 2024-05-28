Funding Circle Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:FDCHF) Short Interest Update

Funding Circle Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:FDCHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a growth of 5,000.0% from the April 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Funding Circle Stock Performance

FDCHF remained flat at $0.96 during trading on Tuesday. Funding Circle has a 12-month low of $0.41 and a 12-month high of $0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.51.

Funding Circle Company Profile

Funding Circle Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online lending platforms in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company offers small business loans, recovery loan schemes, and business finance solutions to small enterprises. It also provides flexipay and flexipay card solutions.

