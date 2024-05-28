Fortress Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in Principal Active High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:YLD)

Fortress Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Principal Active High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:YLD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 130,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,466,000. Principal Active High Yield ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Fortress Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. owned about 2.24% of Principal Active High Yield ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wright Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Active High Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $415,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Active High Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal Active High Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $638,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Principal Active High Yield ETF by 200.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 56,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 37,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Active High Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,989,000.

Get Principal Active High Yield ETF alerts:

Principal Active High Yield ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

YLD stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.99. The stock had a trading volume of 29,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,701. Principal Active High Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $17.62 and a twelve month high of $20.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.87.

Principal Active High Yield ETF Company Profile

The Principal Active High Yield ETF (YLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides current income through exposure to global equities, investment-grade and high-yield debt, MBS\u002FABS, preferred stock, MLPs, and REITs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Active High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Active High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.