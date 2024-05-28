Fortress Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 3,683 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Fortress Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares during the period. Fortress Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $112,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAC traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,222,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,616,928. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $24.84 and a 12-month high of $32.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.33 and its 200 day moving average is $29.95. The stock has a market cap of $27.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

