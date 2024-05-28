Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV Takes Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 415,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,444,000. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Facet Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 16,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Fusion Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 6,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11,142.9% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 530,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,936,000 after purchasing an additional 526,057 shares during the period. Somerset Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Somerset Group LLC now owns 44,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 25,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 6,278 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHX traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $62.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 934,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,837,890. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.49. The company has a market capitalization of $40.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $48.31 and a 12 month high of $63.15.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

